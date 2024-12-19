India to play Champions Trophy on neutral ground, not Pakistan

India will play next year's Champions Trophy matches on neutral ground after refusing to visit tournament host and arch-rival Pakistan, the International Cricket Council said Thursday following weeks of wrangling.

The announcement ended a month-long standoff after India told the ICC it would not send its team to Pakistan because of security fears and political tensions.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier refused to play the Champions trophy on a so-called hybrid model, but backed down after settling on neutral venues -- yet to be announced -- for both sides in ICC tournaments.

"India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue, the ICC board confirmed," said a statement released by the council.

"This will apply to the upcoming ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan)."

The agreement will extend to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 hosted by India, and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the statement added.