Rain forces India-Pakistan clash into reserve day

Rain on Sunday forced a blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan into a reserve day after just 24.1 overs of play in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

India will resume on 147-2 on Monday in the 50-over contest after rain abruptly ended their innings following Pakistan's decision to bowl first in Colombo.

An extra day was a last-minute addition to the Super Four clash -- the only game to get the advantage other than the final -- after a previous group meeting between the two teams was washed out due to rain in Pallekele.