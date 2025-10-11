Gill hits unbeaten ton as India declare on 518-5 in West Indies Test

Skipper Shubman Gill struck an unbeaten 129 as India declared their first innings on a commanding 518-5 against the West Indies on day two of the second Test on Saturday.

The hosts lost overnight batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for 175 soon after they resumed on 318-2 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, but Gill took on the mantle with his 10th Test century.