Is it too late for Nasir Hossain …

In sports, there is hardly anything better than a good comeback story.

The script is a familiar one. A young player bursts onto the scene, showcases his raw talent and gets tipped as the next big thing.

However, the once-promising career slowly withers away for a variety of reasons. Some suffer an untimely injury or illness, some get blinded by the bright lights of fame and fortune while others crumble under the mounting pressure of international sports.

Right when all hope looks lost, the redemption arc begins. The player finds the strength within himself to correct his mistakes. He moves mountains, perseveres through daunting challenges and sheds blood, sweat and tears to once again reclaim his lost spot.