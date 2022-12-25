Bangladesh concede another agonising defeat

Bangladesh conceded another agonising defeat against India this time in Tests as they lost their second match of the two-match series at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 145 in the tricky Mirpur pitch the visitors were reduced to 74-7 but their eighth wicket stand between Shreyas Iyer (29) and Ravichandran Ashwin (42) navigated them home.

Mehedy Hasan Miraz, who got three wickets on the third evening, added two more in the form of Rishabh Pant(nine) and overnight batter Axar Patel (34) while Shakib dismissed nightwatchman Jaydev Unadkat for 13.