Labuschagne makes 200, Smith equals Bradman as Australia pummel West Indies

Marnus Labuschagne powered to a double century on Thursday and Steve Smith cracked his 29th Test ton, drawing level with Donald Bradman, as Australia turned the screws against the West Indies in the first Test at Perth Stadium.

At lunch on day two, the hosts were 402-3 with Labuschagne out for 204 on the stroke of the break and the faultless Smith not out on 114 after a 251-run partnership.