‘BCB could’ve given me a chance’

My coaching career began in 2011. I’ve come this far by myself. BCB could’ve given me an opportunity. Every other country apart from Bangladesh keeps local female staff in their national team’s support staff. But in the Bangladesh team, other than physiotherapist every other post is occupied by men. If men were allowed to work as physiotherapists, I think they would’ve appointed a man in that post too. Two-three female coaches have worked with the national team, but they were all foreigners. BCB still doesn’t feel that they need me. However, if BCB hadn’t started women’s cricket, I wouldn’t have made it this far. I will always be grateful to them because of that.