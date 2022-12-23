Sloppy Bangladesh helps aggressive India take driving seat

Iyer, who was on 58, gave an easy stumping chance to be reprieved by Nurul Hasan Sohan while Pant was blazing in all guns scoring 86 off just 90 balls with the aid of six 4’s and five 6’s.
Earlier, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam got three wickets before pacer Taskin Ahmed got the big scalp of Virat Kohli to reduce India to 94-4 replying Bangladesh’s first innings total of 227.
Taijul bowled consistently well on the difficult wicket in the morning session as got the breakthrough by trapping Indian captain KL Rahul in front for 10 when the score was 27.
Rahul’s opening partner Shubman Gill was dismissed in the same manner when he was on 20 missing a Taijul delivery while trying a sweep shot. The left-arm spinner grabbed his third wicket in the session by dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara for 24.
Pujara looked well settled as usual but Mominul took a sharp catch at short leg to get him and reduced India to 72-3.
Just after the lunch Taskin bowled a delivery to the corridor of uncertainty to find the edge of Virat Kohli bat. The Indian talisman got out for 24 as Nurul Hasan completed the easy catch.