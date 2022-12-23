Sloppy Bangladesh helps aggressive India take driving seat

Indian batters Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer batted aggressively against Bangladesh to put their team in the driving seat during the tea break of the second day of their second Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

On Friday, Bangladeshi bowlers reduced India to 94-4 at a stage but the Indian duo started counter attack and their partnership, which was spared with some sloppy fielding, remained unbroken on 132 off 142 balls.