Match referee Pycroft drawn into controversy as handshake row escalates

They alleged that the referee had gone as far as asking both captains not to shake hands during the toss itself. Pycroft’s formal response to the PCB’s complaint is still awaited.

The PCB statement also termed The India’s actions to be “against sportsmanship”.

“Manager Naveed Akram Cheema has registered a formal protest against the match referee’s behaviour,” the PCB statement said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

“Match referee requested the captains not to shake hands during the toss,” it added.

This was the first meeting between the two neighbours since cross-border tensions escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack in April. In the build-up, there had even been uncertainty about whether the match would go ahead at all, with several calls for India to withdraw.

The Indian government made a policy that sporting encounters with Pakistan would continue only in multilateral tournaments, while maintaining no bilateral ties.

Against that backdrop, Sunday’s clash carried extra significance, and the lack of post-match courtesies ensured the political undertones spilled onto the field.