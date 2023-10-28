We want to win every game: Netherlands skipper

Ahead of the World Cup match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, Dutch skipper Scott Edwards said that they are aiming to win their next matches in the ongoing tournament.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Scott Edwards said they are looking forward to clinching winning their last four games of the tournament to qualify for the World Cup semi-final.

"I think we're targeting to win every game. Yeah, obviously had similar campaigns so far - it's the last four games of the tournament now before the next stage. So, yeah, obviously a big game, as big as any game we come up for. So, yeah, looking forward to it," Edwards said as quoted by ICC.