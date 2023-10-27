Taskin still eyes on semi-final berth

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed believes the team still has the chance to qualify for the semi-final if they win the remaining four group stage matches of the World Cup.

Bangladesh have won just one match out of five and Taskin told this ahead of their match against Netherlands that will take place at the Eden Gardens of Kolkata on Saturday.

“It's not finished yet. Still four more games to go. If we can win those four, anything can happen because there are some run rate issues and also a lot of teams like England and Afghanistan beat England they lost against Sri Lanka. So, if we can win four there will be a different story maybe but at the moment we are planning to go match by match. Yes, we didn't play well enough as we expected from both units, batting, and bowling, but four games to go. So, we are looking forward to doing well as well,” said Taskin who was dropped in Bangladesh’s last two matches against South Africa and India.