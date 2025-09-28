Asia Cup
Spin, not speed, could be factor in tonight Dubai final
Strip away the noise around an India–Pakistan final, and the cricketing question for tonight’s Asia Cup title match is simple, who will control the middle overs?
For all the talk of Shaheen Shah Afridi’s swing up front and Abhishek Sharma’s blazing starts, the trophy may well rest on how India’s Kuldeep Yadav–Varun Chakravarthy axis matches up against Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed once the field spreads.
Dubai has rewarded smart spin throughout this tournament. India’s two earlier wins over Pakistan both tilted when Suryakumar Yadav turned to Kuldeep and Varun with runs already banked. Kuldeep has punished anything that gripped; Varun’s pace-off and flat lengths have smothered release shots.
Together, they have pushed batters into risky cross-bat strokes and miscues to the deep. The upshot: India have not needed totals over 180 to look comfortable.
Pakistan’s reply is Abrar. His economy in this Asia Cup has hovered near five an over — the best of any bowler with a serious workload. When he lands the ripping legbreak early and then shortens his length, even set batters can freeze.
His second outing against India was more expensive than the first, but the method was sound: get into the game as soon as the Powerplay fades and drag the rate back toward par.
Those ten overs after the first six have also been Pakistan’s soft spot with the bat. They’ve relied on streaks — a Fakhar Zaman burst here, a Faheem Ashraf cameo there — to cover up quiet stretches.
Against Bangladesh, it took a lower-order rescue — even a hand from Shaheen with the bat — to patch up a collapse. That won’t hold if Kuldeep and Varun choke the middle and make sevens feel like nines.
Conditions add their own wrinkle. Dew hasn’t swung matches yet, but late September in Dubai can be unpredictable. A wet ball kills grip, and skidding cutters sit up. If the outfield glistens after the break, captains will want to chase. If it stays dry, 160 can feel like 180 provided spinners own the seam.
Team balance matters, too. India may stick with Axar Patel for matchup depth, giving Suryakumar three distinct spin options. Pakistan’s temptation will be to squeeze in another hitter; the danger is losing a spinner’s over and handing India six pace-heavy balls on a track asking for turn.
That isn’t to dismiss the headline acts. Abhishek vs Shaheen will set the tone. If Abhishek lasts, he buys Kuldeep and Varun a platform. If Shaheen cuts him down early, Abrar comes on with scoreboard pressure as an ally, not a weight.
But for once in an India–Pakistan clash, the telling images may not be stumps cartwheeling or balls sailing into the stands. It may be a batter groping at a legbreak, a top-spin slider thudding pad, or an over of three singles when four were needed.
In a final that promises fireworks, it might just be the quiet squeeze of spin that tips the trophy.