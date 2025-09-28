Spin, not speed, could be factor in tonight Dubai final

Strip away the noise around an India–Pakistan final, and the cricketing question for tonight’s Asia Cup title match is simple, who will control the middle overs?

For all the talk of Shaheen Shah Afridi’s swing up front and Abhishek Sharma’s blazing starts, the trophy may well rest on how India’s Kuldeep Yadav–Varun Chakravarthy axis matches up against Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed once the field spreads.

Dubai has rewarded smart spin throughout this tournament. India’s two earlier wins over Pakistan both tilted when Suryakumar Yadav turned to Kuldeep and Varun with runs already banked. Kuldeep has punished anything that gripped; Varun’s pace-off and flat lengths have smothered release shots.

Together, they have pushed batters into risky cross-bat strokes and miscues to the deep. The upshot: India have not needed totals over 180 to look comfortable.

Pakistan’s reply is Abrar. His economy in this Asia Cup has hovered near five an over — the best of any bowler with a serious workload. When he lands the ripping legbreak early and then shortens his length, even set batters can freeze.