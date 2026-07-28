Cricket

West Indies lead Pakistan by 155 at close of third day

AFP
Trinidad and Tobago
Justin Greaves of West Indies waving to supporters after taking 5 wickets for 27 runs during the 3rd day of 1st Test match between West Indies and Pakistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago on 27 July, 2026.AFP

West Indies were 126 for seven in their second innings, an overall lead of 155 runs, at the close of the third day of the first Test against Pakistan in Trinidad on Monday.

Amir Jangoo (R) of West Indies walks off the field dismissed by Mohammad Ali (L) of Pakistan during the third day of the first Test cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on 27 July, 2026.
AFP

Brief scores

West Indies 311 (Shai Hope 92, Kavem Hodge 84, Shamar Joseph 23; Mohammad Ali 4-50, Mohammad Abbas 3-63, Khurram Shazad 2-66) and 125-7 (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 35, Justin Greaves 20; Mohammad Abbas 3-14, Khurram Shazad 2-36);

Also Read

Why Litton, Nahid are in this situation

Pakistan 282 (Shan Masood 109, Imam-ul-Haq 63, Babar Azam 23; Justin Greaves 5-27, Kemar Roach 2-53, Shamar Joseph 2-58)

Match Status: West Indies lead by 155 runs with three second innings wickets in hand.

Toss: West Indies

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Cricket