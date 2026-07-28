West Indies lead Pakistan by 155 at close of third day
West Indies were 126 for seven in their second innings, an overall lead of 155 runs, at the close of the third day of the first Test against Pakistan in Trinidad on Monday.
Brief scores
West Indies 311 (Shai Hope 92, Kavem Hodge 84, Shamar Joseph 23; Mohammad Ali 4-50, Mohammad Abbas 3-63, Khurram Shazad 2-66) and 125-7 (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 35, Justin Greaves 20; Mohammad Abbas 3-14, Khurram Shazad 2-36);
Pakistan 282 (Shan Masood 109, Imam-ul-Haq 63, Babar Azam 23; Justin Greaves 5-27, Kemar Roach 2-53, Shamar Joseph 2-58)
Match Status: West Indies lead by 155 runs with three second innings wickets in hand.
Toss: West Indies