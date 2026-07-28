Why Litton, Nahid are in this situation

Australia has always been one of the most coveted destinations for Test cricket. A fast bowler always dreams of showcasing the very best of his pace, bounce and movement in Australian conditions. Likewise, every batter hopes to demonstrate the full extent of his batting capability in those conditions. In short, every cricketer aspires to experience the true essence of Test cricket on Australian soil.

After a long time, 23 years to be precise, Bangladesh are set to tour Australia for a two-Test series. In the meantime, an entire generation of Bangladeshi cricketers had come and gone without having the experience of playing a Test match in Australia.

It is surprising that cricketers such as Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah never got the opportunity to play a Test match on Australian soil. Mushfiqur Rahim, the only remaining representative of that generation still playing Test cricket, will finally get that opportunity this time.