Tamim engulfed in ‘retirement-drama’ debate

This just proves that the sport’s people are not doing their jobs properly. They have failed to perform their duties. Such examples were seen in Bangladesh cricket in the past as well, it happened once again this time and if things continue going the same way we can ‘hope’ to see similar things in the future as well.

From Tuesday midnight till Friday evening, when this report was written, in between everything that has transpired in Chattogram and Dhaka, the first ODI of the Bangladesh-Afghanistan series has become nothing but a small foot note. Rather than calling it a cricket series, it would be more appropriate to call it a ‘drama series’.

And in this series, Bangladesh’s opponent is not Afghanistan but inner turmoil, which nearly completely hid Bangladesh’s terrible batting and the embarrassment of the 17-run defeat. The game of cricket has become a really small part of the entire debacle. Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha has probably tried to keep the team’s attention to the game, but how much has he succeeded in it, who knows!