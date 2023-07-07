Tamim withdraws retirement at PM's behest

Tamim had announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday at an impromptu press conference at Chattogram. The news became talk of the country and even the Bangladesh Cricket Board president failed to contact him. Amid the situation, the prime minister summoned Tamim on Friday. After leaving the PM's residence, Tamim told the media, “ The honourable prime minister invited me to her residence this afternoon. I had a long talk with her. She instructed me to return to cricket. I am withdrawing my retirement for the time being. I may turn down everybody but it is impossible for me to turn down the highest person of the country. Obviously Papon (BCB president Nazmul Hassan) bhai and Mashrafe (Mortaza) bhai had significant roles. Mashrafe bhai called me. Papon bhai was with us. The prime minister has given me leave of one and a half months so that I may relax a bit.

After announcing his return by withdrawing the decision of retirement, Tamim said, “Now Papon bhai will talk." The BCB president was by his side. He told journalists, "I had a hunch seeing his (Tamim) press conference that he might have taken the decision out of emotion.

