Bangladesh to play as a unit: Shanto

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto stressed on the requirements of playing as a unit as his side gears up for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The first ODI will be held Wednesday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

“What is most important is to play as a unit. When we play as a unit, our chance to win the match is always increased significantly,” Shanto said in a pre-match conference today in Chattogram.

“We were able to play as a team in New Zealand, which was our last series. We wanted to win all matches in New Zealand but unfortunately (we couldn’t do this). During the World Cup, we couldn’t play as a unit but we have to be careful to support each other during the bad times.”