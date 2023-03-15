‘You, me, no one imagined Tiger’s series sweep over England’

Unbelievable! Unthinkable! Unprecedented!

What more can be said!

I’m having to rack my brain to find appropriate words to describe Bangladesh’s whitewash of the World Champions!

The first three words used at the beginning of the write-up are undoubtedly appropriate. Whatever one can’t believe, is definitely unbelievable. And unthinkable means something one couldn’t think of before. And unprecedented… I can clearly picture you squinting your eye brows and getting increasingly annoyed.

‘Uff, instead of telling the story of this incredible victory, this guy is schooling us on word meaning! Like we already don’t what these words mean!’