Hathurusingha blames bowlers for massive defeat

“We were a little disappointed with the way we started. We could have bowled a little bit more onto the stumps, especially in the first 10 overs. We came back well. Especially Shoriful, I thought it was very brave to bowl those variations when we were really under pressure. They would have got 400 at one stage I thought. There are some positives but we didn’t bowl well,” said the coach.

Against Afghanistan Bangladesh spinners got wickets bowling outside the off-stump but England picked up too many boundaries. When asked if Bangladesh did not have plan B, Hathuru said it was lack of execution not plan.

“The plan was not to bowl outside the stumps, the plan was to bowl at the stumps. I think the execution let us down. This game especially. In the last game we came back later with the help of the spinners. This game, what happened was our spinners did not bring us back into the game due to the good, intelligent batting.”

While batting Bangladesh lost four quick wickets that ended any chance of reaching the target and the coach pointed that as a big concern.

“If you don’t get a start, if you lose more than three wickets in the first powerplay, then you are not winning many matches. So, definitely it’s a concern for batting. When we play seven batters, we want our top order to fire so that’s a big concern.”