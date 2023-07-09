Cricket

1st Women’s T20

Kaur’s fifty hands Bangladesh 7-wk defeat against India

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh women's team walk back to the dressing room after losing the first T20 against India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 9 July 2023BCB

Harmanpreet Kaur’s half-century handed Bangladesh women’s team a seven-wicket defeat in their first Twenty20 of the three-match series against India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Kaur hit an unbeaten 54 off 35 balls with the help of six fours and a couple of sixes while Smriti Mandhana made 38 off 34 balls to take India to 118-3 in just 16.2 overs.

Bangladesh’s Sultana Khatun stuck twice and pacer Marufa Akter took one wicket but it wasn’t enough to stop India from cruising to a comfortable victory.

India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur received the player of the match award
BCB

Earlier, Bangladesh posted a modest 114-5 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

Three batters– Shorna Akter (28 not out off 28 balls), Sobhana Mostary (22 off 33 balls) and Shathi Rani (22 off 26 balls) – got into the 20s but none of them kicked on to take Bangladesh to a decent total.

Indian bowlers didn’t take many wickets but they didn’t allow Bangladesh to cut loose at any stage of the innings.

Bangladesh's Sobhana Mostary looks on after playing a shot
BCB

Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma and Minnu Mani took one wicket each for India.

With the win, India women’s team take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The second T20 will take place on 11 July at the same venue.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment