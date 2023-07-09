Kaur’s fifty hands Bangladesh 7-wk defeat against India

Harmanpreet Kaur’s half-century handed Bangladesh women’s team a seven-wicket defeat in their first Twenty20 of the three-match series against India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Kaur hit an unbeaten 54 off 35 balls with the help of six fours and a couple of sixes while Smriti Mandhana made 38 off 34 balls to take India to 118-3 in just 16.2 overs.