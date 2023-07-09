Kaur’s fifty hands Bangladesh 7-wk defeat against India

Harmanpreet Kaur’s half-century handed Bangladesh women’s team a seven-wicket defeat in their first Twenty20 of the three-match series against India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.
Kaur hit an unbeaten 54 off 35 balls with the help of six fours and a couple of sixes while Smriti Mandhana made 38 off 34 balls to take India to 118-3 in just 16.2 overs.
Bangladesh’s Sultana Khatun stuck twice and pacer Marufa Akter took one wicket but it wasn’t enough to stop India from cruising to a comfortable victory.
Earlier, Bangladesh posted a modest 114-5 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first.
Three batters– Shorna Akter (28 not out off 28 balls), Sobhana Mostary (22 off 33 balls) and Shathi Rani (22 off 26 balls) – got into the 20s but none of them kicked on to take Bangladesh to a decent total.
Indian bowlers didn’t take many wickets but they didn’t allow Bangladesh to cut loose at any stage of the innings.
Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma and Minnu Mani took one wicket each for India.
With the win, India women’s team take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
The second T20 will take place on 11 July at the same venue.