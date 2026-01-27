Bangladesh’s absence from T20 World Cup very disappointing: AB de Villiers

Bangladesh declined to play in the T20 World Cup in India citing security concerns, but the ICC did not agree to the request.

As a result, the ICC included Scotland in the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh’s place at the last moment.

Several former and current cricketers have commented on the issue, and AB de Villiers has now added his voice.

The South African legend believes Bangladesh’s absence from the T20 World Cup is disappointing for cricket.

De Villiers runs a YouTube channel called ‘AB de Villiers 360’, where he shares expert opinions on cricket and also chats informally with star cricketers.

In a video posted on the channel two days ago, the 41-year-old legend spoke about Bangladesh not playing in the T20 World Cup.

A viewer asked de Villiers what he thought about Bangladesh not taking part in the T20 World Cup.