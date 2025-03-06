Hop to Dubai and back ‘not ideal’, says Miller

South Africa batsman David Miller said his team’s hop to Dubai and back ahead of their Champions Trophy semi-final defeat to New Zealand in Lahore was “not ideal”.

The tangled scheduling of the event came into question as Australia and South Africa both had to fly to Dubai from Pakistan ahead of the semi-finals.

South Africa were there for less than 24 hours before jetting back again without playing a game.

Australia stayed and lost in the last four to India.