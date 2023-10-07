Tigers continue the legacy of winning first match in ODI World Cup

Bangladesh got off to a perfect start in the Men’s World Cup 2023 as they clinched a comprehensive six-wicket win against Afghanistan at Dharamsala on Saturday.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred both with bat and bowl as he picked up three wickets to bundle out Afghanistan for 156 before scoring a fifty to help his side reach the target with 92 balls to spare.
With the win Bangladesh stretched their record of winning the first match of a World Cup to three. The Tigers beat the same opponents by 105 runs in their first match during the 2015 World Cup and beat South Africa in their 2019 World Cup opener.
Both the teams were keen to start with a winning way as a favourable result will not only give them a couple of points and boost but also keep open the chance of semi final pursuit as a dark horse.
And the first hour belonged to Afghanistan as they reached 82-1 after losing the toss. Skipper Shakib al Hasan gave the vital breakthrough in the ninth over to dismiss Ibrahim Zardan for 22 when the score was 47 but another opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz continued the onslaught with Rahmat Shah.
Just after the drinks break Rahmat tried to play a big sweep shot on his knee but the nicely tossed up delivery induced a top edge that went high in the air. Litton Kumer Das held an easy catch at short cover. Afghanistan 83-2.
Bangladeshi bowlers, especially Miraz kept new batter Hashmatullah Shahidi under check. The skipper became desperate to get out of the jail before trying to hit Miraz down the wicket. But his horribly mistimed shot carried the ball just to mid-on where Towhid Hridoy held an easy catch. Shahidi consumed 38 balls for 18 and created pressure on the other side.
Miraz ended the over as maiden and Mustafizur followed suit. He anticipated Gurbaz was getting frustrated so he fed him a slower delivery outside off-stump. The batter, who was on 47, tried to clear the off-side boundary but failed to connect and Tanzid Hasan completed a brilliant running catch at deep point. Captain Shakib was seen fist pumping; the whole team became ecstatic as they felt the match tilted to their favour.
The joy was justified as Afghanistan crumbled from then on. They lost regular wickets against all the bowlers. Shakib brought back Taskin who dismissed experienced Mohammad Nabi and even Shoriful Islam, who struggled early in the innings, picked up two wickets.
Miraz returned with an impressive figure of 9-3-25-3 while Shakib also grabbed three wickets conceding 30 runs.
Chasing the small total Bangladesh faced an early hiccup when Tanzid Hassan was run out for five in the first ball of the fifth over. Tanzid was keen to take a single but Litton asked him to go back. Before the young batter reached the crease a direct throw from Najubullah broke the stump.
Litton followed him soon with 13 when he tried to play left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi to onside and got played on to leave the side on 27-2 in seventh over.
Afghanistan could be in a strong position but their butter finger fielders failed to grab the chance. First Najibullah dropped a sitter of Miraz off Farooqi in the ninth over before Mujeeb made a poor effort in third-man to hold a Miraz uppercut to give the man of the match another reprieve.
Afghanistan were sloppy in the field and despite the outfield was horribly slow they failed to stop Bangladesh from taking runs at ease.
In the end Miraz was dismissed in the 29th over and it required a stunning effort. Miraz, who was on 57, made heave against Naveen but Rahmat held a stunner standing at the edge of the circle to break the 97-run stand.
It was too late for the Afghans and they took another wicket when skipper Shakib was dismissed for 14.
Najmul ended the match in the 35th over with consecutive boundaries and roar.
“Very happy with the way we played. We believed if we got a wicket, we could come back in. Wasn't easy for few players, but happy with the way we batted and bowled,” said a very content Shakib at the end of the match.