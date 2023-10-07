Tigers continue the legacy of winning first match in ODI World Cup

Bangladesh got off to a perfect start in the Men’s World Cup 2023 as they clinched a comprehensive six-wicket win against Afghanistan at Dharamsala on Saturday.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred both with bat and bowl as he picked up three wickets to bundle out Afghanistan for 156 before scoring a fifty to help his side reach the target with 92 balls to spare.

With the win Bangladesh stretched their record of winning the first match of a World Cup to three. The Tigers beat the same opponents by 105 runs in their first match during the 2015 World Cup and beat South Africa in their 2019 World Cup opener.

Both the teams were keen to start with a winning way as a favourable result will not only give them a couple of points and boost but also keep open the chance of semi final pursuit as a dark horse.

And the first hour belonged to Afghanistan as they reached 82-1 after losing the toss. Skipper Shakib al Hasan gave the vital breakthrough in the ninth over to dismiss Ibrahim Zardan for 22 when the score was 47 but another opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz continued the onslaught with Rahmat Shah.