Litton remains tight-lipped about captaincy

Litton Das, one of the three candidates to take the role of the ODI captain, remained tightlipped on captaincy issues as he advised patience in this regard.
But he said he wants to concentrate on his performance rather than the captaincy that became much-talked about since Tamim Iqbal stepped down due injury issues.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon was given the task to choose a captain by 12 August as the board is bound to name an Asia Cup squad by that deadline, BSS reports.
The BCB president is likely to talk with the three candidates - Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. But Litton refused to speak on this issue.
"See, this is exclusively the matter of the board. I think you will get the news within a couple of days. It will be good to know the matter from the board rather than me," Litton said on Thursday at an event in a hotel in the city.
"And I also think I should not reveal what's going on since I am the employee of the board. They give me a salary," he added.
Litton rather wants to give his best for the team in the coming days, saying that as a senior player the team now seeks better performance from him.
"Since I have been playing for a long time, the team now wants better performance from me. I also want to give my best for my country. As I have always said, I am in fact eager to give my 100 per cent for the sake of the team," he added.
Litton, who was deputy to Tamim Iqbal has already captained Bangladesh in five matches and led the side in a historical 2-1 victory against India at home last year.
Though he has been the best batter for Bangladesh in the last two or three years, his recent form didn't speak volumes of his immense talent. He of late has gone through a bad patch in Global T20 Canada in which he scored just 152 runs in seven matches for Surrey jaguars, averaging just 21.71 and a strike rate of 100.66.