Litton remains tight-lipped about captaincy

Litton Das, one of the three candidates to take the role of the ODI captain, remained tightlipped on captaincy issues as he advised patience in this regard.

But he said he wants to concentrate on his performance rather than the captaincy that became much-talked about since Tamim Iqbal stepped down due injury issues.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon was given the task to choose a captain by 12 August as the board is bound to name an Asia Cup squad by that deadline, BSS reports.