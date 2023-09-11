Kohli, Rahul tons power India to 356-2 against Pakistan

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit unbeaten centuries as India posted a mammoth 356-2 against Pakistan in a rain-hit Super Four match of the Asia Cup on Monday.

India resumed on 147-2 in Colombo after rain ended play early on Sunday and pushed the 50-over game into a reserve day set aside by the tournament, which is a precursor to the ODI World Cup.

Rain again delayed the start but no overs were lost and Rahul (111) and Kohli (122 off 94 balls) put on an unbeaten stand of 233 runs to excite Indian fans at a largely empty stadium.