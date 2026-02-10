BCB not to face penalty for missing T20 World Cup, to be rewarded as well

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will not impose any form of punishment or fine on Bangladesh for not playing in the T20 World Cup despite the team standing firm on its demands.

Instead, the global governing body of cricket has said Bangladesh will be awarded hosting rights for another global tournament before the ODI World Cup in 2031. The ICC said this in a press release issued yesterday, Monday.

Following Pakistan’s decision not to play against India in the T20 World Cup, a meeting was held Sunday between the ICC, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Later on Monday night, BCB president Aminul Islam said in a press statement that he had urged Pakistan to play the match against India. Shortly afterwards, the ICC announced these decisions concerning Bangladesh.