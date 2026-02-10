ICC statement
BCB not to face penalty for missing T20 World Cup, to be rewarded as well
The International Cricket Council (ICC) will not impose any form of punishment or fine on Bangladesh for not playing in the T20 World Cup despite the team standing firm on its demands.
Instead, the global governing body of cricket has said Bangladesh will be awarded hosting rights for another global tournament before the ODI World Cup in 2031. The ICC said this in a press release issued yesterday, Monday.
Following Pakistan’s decision not to play against India in the T20 World Cup, a meeting was held Sunday between the ICC, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
Later on Monday night, BCB president Aminul Islam said in a press statement that he had urged Pakistan to play the match against India. Shortly afterwards, the ICC announced these decisions concerning Bangladesh.
In its press release, the ICC said it held meetings with the PCB and the BCB in a cordial atmosphere, during which discussions took place on the current T20 World Cup as well as the broader future outlook of cricket in South Asia.
The ICC described Bangladesh’s absence from the T20 World Cup as an “unfortunate absence”. After Mustafizur Rahman was withdrawn from the Indian Premiere League (IPL), Bangladesh had sought to play their matches in Sri Lanka instead of India due to security concerns.
However, as the ICC did not agree to this, Bangladesh is not taking part in the World Cup at all.
The ICC said Bangladesh has a proud cricketing heritage and plays an important role in the global development of the game. With more than 200 million supporters, Bangladesh represents one of the world’s most vibrant cricket markets, and the ICC said it would continue to support the growth of cricket here.
The ICC also said it would ensure that Bangladesh not participating in the T20 World Cup does not have any long-term impact on the country’s cricket.
Not to face any penalty
The BCB later highlighted two points specifically. In light of the current circumstances, neither any financial, sporting or administrative penalty nor any sanction will be imposed on the BCB for not playing in the World Cup. The BCB also retain the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) if it so wishes. This right exists under the ICC’s current regulations and will remain intact.
Hosting rights for an additional global tournament
In addition, as part of an understanding reached between the ICC, the BCB and the PCB, it has also been decided that Bangladesh will host an ICC event before the 2031 World Cup. This will be subject to the ICC’s existing host selection process, scheduling and operational conditions. Bangladesh is already set to co-host the 2031 ODI World Cup with India.
Quoting ICC chief executive officer Sanjog Gupta, the press release said, “Bangladesh’s absence from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is regrettable, but it does not alter the ICC’s enduring commitment to Bangladesh as a core cricketing nation. Our focus continues to be on working closely with key stakeholders including BCB to ensure the sport grows sustainably in the country and that future opportunities for its players and fans are strengthened.”
“Bangladesh remains a priority cricket ecosystem deserving of long-term investment in its development, competitiveness and global integration, and is not defined by short-term disruptions,” it added.