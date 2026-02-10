ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan to play India after boycott called off

Pakistan’s government on Monday directed the country’s cricket team to play India in the ICC T20 World Cup on 15 February in Colombo, ending a week-long stand-off.

The decision came after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and was briefed on negotiations between Pakistan’s cricket board, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other stakeholders.

“In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on 15 February 2026” for its match against India, the government’s official X account said in a post.