Tigers eying second straight ODI series victory against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh are keen to seal the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a match at hands as they take on the visitors for the second match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today (Friday). The match starts at 2:30pm.

Bangladesh lead the series 1-0 following a six-wicket victory in the first game. A victory in the second match will confirm their second straight ODI series victory against the Lankans at home, having previously won the last series between the two sides by 2-1 in 2021.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto led the side from the front with an unbeaten 122 which steered the side to a comprehensive victory despite Bangladesh lost three wickets for 23 runs in sixth over in the first game.

Veteran Mahmudullah Riyad hit a run-a-ball-37 after which another seasoned campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim added 73 not out to complement Shanto's career-best knock, what was his third century in ODI cricket.