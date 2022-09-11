Rajapaksa, Madushan take Sri Lanka to sixth Asia Cup title

Sri Lankan attack led by pacer Pramod Madushan, who took 4-34, and Wanindu Hasaranga, who claimed 3-27, to bowl out Pakistan for 147.

Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan with 55 off 49 balls and Iftikhar Ahmed made 32 off 31 balls while the other Pakistan batters couldn’t cope up with the pressure.

Chasing a steep target, Pakistan were gifted nine runs without a single legal delivery in the innings courtesy of one no ball, three wides and a wide four from Dilshan Madushanka.

But Sri Lankan bowlers recovered from the early hiccup thanks to a double strike from Pramod Madushan.