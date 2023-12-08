Play resumes as New Zealand look to bounce back

Day three of the second and final Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand belatedly got under way on Friday after rain washed out four sessions of play in Dhaka.

Daryl Mitchell, on 12, and Glenn Phillips, on five, resumed batting with New Zealand on 55-5 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Stumps were called on Thursday without a ball being bowled after a day of rain and there was more overnight.