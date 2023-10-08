Cricket

Australia opt to bat against India in key World Cup clash

AFP
Chennai
Australia's David Warner watches the ball after playing a shot during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 8 October, 2023.
AFP

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against India as the two cricket powerhouses open their World Cup campaigns on Sunday.

Marcus Stoinis misses out in Chennai for the five-time winners due to a hamstring injury as the Aussies head into their 150th ODI fixture with India.

Australia's David Warner (L) and Mitchell Marsh run between the wickets past India's Jasprit Bumrah (R) during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 8 October, 2023.
AFP

The stadium was half-full before the first ball, but with thousands waiting outside the match is expected to witness a packed house in contrast to the mostly empty stadiums seen through the tournament so far.

Cummins said injured Travis Head was "on a couch in Adelaide" while Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis and Stoinis had also missed out.

India opener Shubman Gill has not recovered from dengue fever. Ishan Kishan has made the team to open the batting.

India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 8 October, 2023.
AFP

India remain one of the favourites to win the 50-over crown at home and end their world title drought since the 2013 Champions Trophy. They last won the World Cup in 2011.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Kettleborough (ENG); TV Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL); Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

