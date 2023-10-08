Australia opt to bat against India in key World Cup clash

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against India as the two cricket powerhouses open their World Cup campaigns on Sunday.
Marcus Stoinis misses out in Chennai for the five-time winners due to a hamstring injury as the Aussies head into their 150th ODI fixture with India.
The stadium was half-full before the first ball, but with thousands waiting outside the match is expected to witness a packed house in contrast to the mostly empty stadiums seen through the tournament so far.
Cummins said injured Travis Head was "on a couch in Adelaide" while Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis and Stoinis had also missed out.
India opener Shubman Gill has not recovered from dengue fever. Ishan Kishan has made the team to open the batting.
India remain one of the favourites to win the 50-over crown at home and end their world title drought since the 2013 Champions Trophy. They last won the World Cup in 2011.
Teams
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Kettleborough (ENG); TV Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL); Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)