Sri Lanka focused on series putting aside past rivalry: Silverwood

“I mean, obviously we’re now in the buildup to what is an important competition in the World Cup. I think all teams now are sort of finalising their sides, their squads give an experience, so ultimately that’s what it is. We’re building up to a World Cup, and it’s great that we have such good competition in front of us to do that, great series to do that in. So, as I said, I’m expecting a very exciting series. There’s some dangerous players on both sides. So I think it’ll be good fun. But as I said, what’s happened in the past is history. It’s about what’s in front of us now.”

According to Silverwood, they need to keep up their recent consistency in the T20 format when they take on Bangladesh at their own den.

“To be fair, we’ve played some very good T20 cricket leading into this, so I expect that to continue. I expect us to continue to grow our game plans, continue to develop as a team and as players, and keep working hard towards that. And ultimately playing our own brand of cricket going into the World Cup, you know what I mean? We are Sri Lanka, we want to play like Sri Lankans, and that’s what we’re going to aim to do.”