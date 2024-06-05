World Cup-winning stars Yusuf Pathan, Kirti Azad win in India elections

Azad garnered 720,667 votes, defeating Dilip Ghosh by a margin of 137,981 votes in the Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency. Pathan secured 524,516 votes, surpassing Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury by a margin of 85,022 votes in the Baharampur constituency.

Kirti Azad, a member of India's first World Cup-winning team in 1983, represented India in seven Test matches and 25 ODIs.

Son of Bhagwat Jha Azad, the former chief minister of Bihar, Azad was an aggressive right-hand batsman and an offspinner representing India between 1980 and 1986.

He won the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Bihar as a BJP candidate and joined Congress later and subsequently to Trinamool Congress in 2021.