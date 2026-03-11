Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Pakistan

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and chose to bowl first against Pakistan in the first One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium at Mirpur, Dhaka on Wednesday.

Pakistan are going in with four debutants. They are Sahibzada Farhan, Shamyl Hussain, Abdul Samad and Maaz Sadaqat. It is the first time since 2008 that four ODI debuts will be handed out in a game by Pakistan