Sloppy Australia stay on top in WTC final despite Jadeja’s double strike

Australia captain Pat Cummins took 3-83 in his 20 overs but his figures would have been better but for six no-balls.

“We made a bit of a meal of it in the morning,” said Labuschagne, adding, “Pat just addressed it, said we weren’t good enough and we’ve all played enough cricket to know that was fair.

Rahane insisted all was not lost for India.

“Australia are slightly ahead of the game,” he told Sky Sports. “In the morning the first hour will be very crucial. We know funny things can happen.”

Australia were 2-1 when the under-pressure David Warner, who had managed just one century in his previous 33 Test innings, was caught behind off Mohammed Siraj.