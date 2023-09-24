Bangladesh all out for 51, lose to India in semi

Bangladesh women’s cricket team’s dreams of winning their first gold medal in the Asian Games got crushed on Sunday, when they got bundled out for a mere 51 against India in the semifinal and lost the match by eight wickets in Hangzhou, China.

Captain Nigar Sultana was the only batter to reach double figure mark, scoring 12 off 17 balls, in what was a horrendous batting display from Bangladesh at the Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field.

Medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar finished with career best figures of 4-17 and headlined a dominant showing from the Indian attack.