Felicitation dinner for Bangladesh team turns awkward

Getting invited for dinner events by the Bangladeshi diaspora during overseas tours is nothing new for Bangladeshi cricketers. But in the past, the team has had a number of bad experiences during such programmes.

After those incidents, the BCB had barred such programmes for many years. On Friday, when this rule got relaxed in Brisbane, once again chaos ensued and both Bangladesh Association in Brisbane (BAB) and the Bangladesh team got stuck in an awkward situation.

BAB officials claimed that they had taken consent from the Bangladesh consulate in Australia and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to arrange a felicitation for the Bangladesh team when they are in Brisbane.