More rain threatens India-Pakistan Asia Cup reserve day

Heavy rain in Colombo on Monday afternoon threatened to wash out the reserve day of the blockbuster Super Four clash at the Asia Cup between India and Pakistan.

Only 24.1 overs were possible on Sunday when the arch-rivals met for the second time in the 50-over tournament, a precursor to the upcoming ODI World Cup.

India are scheduled to resume their innings on 147-2 at 3:00 pm (0930 GMT) at Sri Lanka's R. Premadasa Stadium, but the chances of a timely start look unlikely with unrelenting rain keeping the ground fully covered.