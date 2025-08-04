Oval downpour leaves England-India series on knife edge

Harry Brook and Joe Root both hit hundreds before a late flurry of wickets and an Oval downpour left England's series finale against India on a knife edge with one day to go.

England, seeking to wrap up a 3-1 win, were 339-6 when play was abandoned late on Sunday's fourth day of the fifth and final Test, needing a further 35 runs to reach a target of 374.

India, who had appeared down and out at one stage, require four wickets to end the thrilling series level at 2-2.

England were faltering at 106-3 following the loss of stand-in captain Ollie Pope but the Yorkshire pair of Brook (111) and Root (105) turned the tide with a fourth-wicket stand of 195.

However, Brook's exit sparked a mini-collapse, with the home side losing three wickets for 36 runs, with Root also dismissed.