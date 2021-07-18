Zimbabwe choose to bat first in second ODI against Tigers

News agency UNB adds: After a 155-run victory in the series opener, Bangladesh are targeting a series win in the second match, in which Mustafizur Rahman will not play due to an injury.

“We had a tough game in the series opener,” Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal told the media Saturday. “Liton played superbly in the first match, Afif’s innings was crucial. Miraz also batted well. We always ask the young guys to step forward and win games for the team.”

Bangladesh had lost four wickets in 74 runs in the first match, but Liton Das stood tall at the other end of the wicket and guided the team to 276 runs. He perished on 102 runs, which earned him the player of the match award.