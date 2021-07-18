Zimbabwe choose to bat first in second ODI against Tigers

News agency UNB adds: After a 155-run victory in the series opener, Bangladesh are targeting a series win in the second match, in which Mustafizur Rahman will not play due to an injury.
“We had a tough game in the series opener,” Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal told the media Saturday. “Liton played superbly in the first match, Afif’s innings was crucial. Miraz also batted well. We always ask the young guys to step forward and win games for the team.”
Bangladesh had lost four wickets in 74 runs in the first match, but Liton Das stood tall at the other end of the wicket and guided the team to 276 runs. He perished on 102 runs, which earned him the player of the match award.
“Had not Liton and Afif played that innings, we could not have scored more than 270. I believe these contributions make the difference,” he added.
Along with Mustafiz, Tamim has also been suffering from an injury he sustained during the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League last month.
“I took a bit of risk to play this series, and Mustafiz is still not fully fit – his chance is 50-50 for this match. Liton also has niggles, but he will be available for the second ODI,” Tamim told media.
These three matches are part of the World Cup Super League. The top seven teams of it, and the hosts India, will qualify for the World Cup 2023 directly.
Tamim had earlier said they were looking forward to winning all matches of this series to secure 30 points for the Super League.
Teams
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam
Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Regis Chakabva (wk), Brendan Taylor (capt), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava