Zimbabwe face T20 reckoning in bid to fend off obscurity

The political tumult that Zimbabwe experienced under the rule of Robert Mugabe in the mid-2000s became intertwined with cricket.

It ended many playing careers, most notably those of protesters Henry Olonga and Andy Flower, and left scars that never healed.

Test triumphs over Bangladesh and Pakistan in the early 2010s offered fans some hope, as did one-day victories against India, New Zealand and Australia, but the side never progressed because weakened development pathways failed to churn out talent.

Now in their mid-thirties, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Regis Chakabva and Sikandar Raza are the only remaining active players to have brought up three figures at the top level.

Zimbabwe’s domestic league has failed to produce a single international centurion with a first-class debut since 2007. Adding insult to injury, English county clubs snap up many young individuals who show promise, such as Nick Welch and Ed Byrom.