Kohli is vital for India, don’t get obsessed with stats: Dravid

Virat Kohli remains a key player for India, said head coach Rahul Dravid, who is happy with the refreshed former captain’s Asia Cup form and said people should not get hung up with statistics.

The 33-year-old Kohli made an unbeaten 59 in India’s group win over Hong Kong and looks revitalised ahead of the Asia Cup holders’ Super Four clash with fierce rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday night.

Kohli’s lean patch -- he has not scored an international century in any format since 2019 -- has been a constant talking point among fans and pundits.