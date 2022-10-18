A swing, a cartwheel and the shadow of a perpetual hopelessness

That was exactly the dream of a cricket fanatic nation two decades ago when they got Test status. It was envisaged they would play against the best and would engulf the yawning gaps with the world class players.

No doubt the likes of Tamim and Shakib al Hasan availed the chances. They became great within their own rights. What about Tamim and Shakib of next generation? Or daring the dream to get our own WasimAkram?

Getting the chance to play Test matches was a huge achievement but everyone thought the domestic cricket would be improved as a natural consequence of getting the Test status. By doing so, the experience of the top echelon would be disbursed through a trickle down method.

Decades ago, our national team players used to overwhelm by the international giants. Imran once showed the arrogance of doing the coin toss outside the boundary and intimidated Ashraf Hossain, the erstwhile Bangladesh captain, had no way to decline such a behemoth. These days people like Shakib and Tamim enjoys the same stature of any other world’s best and they are not at all intimidated.

But, has the system able to transform this self-belief? Do the young players get enough opportunities to face great players regularly at the domestic levels? Does the cricket infrastructure even allow the young players to hone on their skills by facing the most competitive players?

Everyone knows the answers are no. A Shakib or a Tamim became so by playing in the international level without much of armors and shields. They had to endure the level and survived the tough world through extreme tenacity and sometimes perhaps with sheer luck.

Unless the domestic cricket reaches a true Test country level getting a great player will be like playing Russian roulette. We will enjoy one Tamim or one Shakib and will rebuke on hundreds of others.

But one cannot deny we have talents. The great joyful moment of a young pacer actually brought a great sorrow. Had the players like him would get more and more competition and the chance of sharing the sage of great players, they would be able to thrive on. Their counterparts of India, Australia and England enjoy the privilege. The young players of the above mentioned countries may not always gets the likes of Kohli, Warner or Stokes but their domestic structure always inspire them to put the performance bar even higher.