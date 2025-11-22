Cricket

England in charge after dismissing Australia for 132 in Ashes opener

Perth, Australia
England’s Ben Duckett (L) runs between wickets with teammate Ollie Pope on day 2 of the first Ashes cricket Test match between Australia and England at Perth Stadium in Perth on 22 November, 2025.AFP

England dismissed Australia for 132 in their first innings on Saturday to take charge of the first Ashes Test in Perth, with the hosts trailing by 40 runs on an overcast day two.

An explosive opening day of searing pace saw an astonishing 19 wickets tumble.

Australia added just nine runs to their paltry overnight 123-9 before Nathan Lyon was removed by Brydon Carse for four.

Inspirational skipper Ben Stokes ended with 5-23 while Carse chipped in with 3-45 and Jofra Archer 2-11.

It culminated a stunning comeback by England, who were all out for 172 at the hands of a marauding Mitchell Starc. He collected a career-best 7-58.

Australia’s Mitchell Starc reacts after taking a catch to dismiss England’s Zak Crawley on day 2 of the first Ashes cricket Test match between Australia and England at Perth Stadium in Perth on 22 November, 2025.
Australia are banking on Starc to emulate his exploits in the second innings in the absence of injured strike bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

In a concern for England, Joe Root appeared to hurt his left ankle while playing football in a warm-up session before the game got under way.

He fell to the ground in pain and was limping when he got up.

Root was out for a duck in the first innings as he hunts an elusive first Test century in Australia.

