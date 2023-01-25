Cricket

India top ODI rankings after series win over New Zealand

India's Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya pose after winning the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on 24 January, 2023AFP

Blazing centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill powered India to a 3-0 series sweep of New Zealand and go top of the One-Day International (ODI) rankings on Tuesday.

The hosts hammered the Kiwis by 90 runs in the third match in Indore after Rohit (101) and Gill (112) put on 212 for the opening wicket to guide the hosts to 385-9 in Indore.

In reply, Devon Conway’s 138 was in vain as India bowled out New Zealand for 295 in 41.2 overs for their second successive whitewash.

The victory takes India to the top of the ODI rankings ahead of World Cup holders England and New Zealand who slip from second to fourth behind Australia.

Qualification for the World Cup in India later in the year is unaffected, however, as the Kiwis have already qualified.

But Rohit, who recorded his first ODI century since January 2020, and Gill stood out in the highest opening partnership by any team against the Kiwis in the 50-over format, surpassing the 201-run stand of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir in 2009.

“In the last six games we’ve done most things right in ODIs,” said Rohit, whose side whitewashed Sri Lanka in three matches before this.

“We’re consistent in our approach with the bat and ball.”

Fast bowler Shardul Thakur was named man of the match for his three wickets and crucial 25 runs batting down the order.

“Shardul has been doing it for a while,” said Rohit. People call him magician in the squad and he came and delivered.”

Latham, New Zealand’s wicketkeeper-batsman, said the experience would help them in the World Cup, which will be played in India later this year.

“It’s our last experience in India before the World Cup so the guys are exposed to these conditions in the three games and hopefully it’ll be helpful in October,” said Latham.

The two teams will now play three Twenty20 internationals starting Friday in Ranchi.

