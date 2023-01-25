India top ODI rankings after series win over New Zealand

The victory takes India to the top of the ODI rankings ahead of World Cup holders England and New Zealand who slip from second to fourth behind Australia.
Qualification for the World Cup in India later in the year is unaffected, however, as the Kiwis have already qualified.
But Rohit, who recorded his first ODI century since January 2020, and Gill stood out in the highest opening partnership by any team against the Kiwis in the 50-over format, surpassing the 201-run stand of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir in 2009.
“In the last six games we’ve done most things right in ODIs,” said Rohit, whose side whitewashed Sri Lanka in three matches before this.
“We’re consistent in our approach with the bat and ball.”
Fast bowler Shardul Thakur was named man of the match for his three wickets and crucial 25 runs batting down the order.
“Shardul has been doing it for a while,” said Rohit. People call him magician in the squad and he came and delivered.”
Latham, New Zealand’s wicketkeeper-batsman, said the experience would help them in the World Cup, which will be played in India later this year.
“It’s our last experience in India before the World Cup so the guys are exposed to these conditions in the three games and hopefully it’ll be helpful in October,” said Latham.
The two teams will now play three Twenty20 internationals starting Friday in Ranchi.