Sabalenka rolls past Shelby to make a statement

Aryna Sabalenka showed why she should be taken seriously as an Australian Open contender Thursday by powering into the third round past a tricky opponent in straight sets.

The Belarusian swept past 51st-ranked American Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-1 in an hour and 27 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The pair had clashed twice previously, both last year, with Sabalenka edging each -- the most recent a three-set, 2hr 35min epic on hard courts in Cincinnati.

"She's such a great player, always tough matches against her," said fifth seed Sabalenka.