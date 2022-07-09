Djokovic hits back to beat Norrie, sets up Kyrgios final

Top seed Novak Djokovic set up a blockbuster Wimbledon final against Nick Kyrgios after recovering from a torrid start to overwhelm Britain's Cameron Norrie 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Friday.

For an hour on a sun-baked Centre Court, inspired ninth seed Norrie outshone the 20-time Grand Slam champion and looked capable of a huge upset in his first major semi-final.

The partisan home crowd roared its approval as Norrie capitalised on a rash of errors from a tense-looking Djokovic to win five successive games and take the opening set.

Djokovic, bidding for a fourth successive Wimbledon title and seventh in all, found his usual rhythm though and gradually seized the initiative as Norrie's level dropped.