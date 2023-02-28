Bangladeshi girls can do it all

Salma Akter used to dream of becoming a journalist when she was in school. Thankfully, she abandoned that dream and made her way to the playground! How else could she have achieved a feat like this?

Salma from Netrokona is now the first female Bangladeshi referee to make it into the elite panel of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). She was also the first woman to conduct matches in the Bangladesh Premier League and became a FIFA certified assistant referee. Now, she is a part of the AFC elite panel.

Two female referees from Bangladesh – Jaya Chakma and Salma – sat for the AFC elite panel exam in Malaysia on 16-19 January. Jaya couldn’t clear the exam, but Salma did. She received the good news on 20 February. To pass this test, Salma had to clear five stages – fitness test, written test, oral test, video test and conducting a match. Salma excelled in all departments.