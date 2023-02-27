Sports

PM Hasina promises support for gold medalist Imranur Rahman

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Imranur Rahman, his wife and child and other officials pose for a photo at the opening ceremony of the Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Games at the Army Stadium in Banani, Dhaka on 26 February 2023Collected

Imranur Rahman, who recently became the first Bangladeshi to win a gold medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship, was lauded by prime minister Sheikh Hasina after the opening ceremony of the Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games at the Army Stadium in Banani on Sunday.

Imranur was felicitated by the Bangladesh Army in the opening ceremony for his remarkable achievement and was handed a cheque of Tk 1.1 million (11 lakh) by the chief of army staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed.

The PM inaugurated the Games and after the opening ceremony called up Imranur.

Imranur was overwhelmed after meeting the PM, saying, “When the honourable prime minister Sheikh Hasina touched my medal, it was an incredible moment! She said, ‘Well done.’ She praised me for winning gold at the Asian Indoor Championship. She was really happy and said that she will provide all kinds of support for me. It was a really proud moment.”

Imranur, who is a contracted athlete of Bangladesh army, won gold in the 60-metre event on 11 February. After the historic win, the London-based athlete came straight to Bangladesh from Kazakhstan on 15 February.

After his return, Bangladesh Athletics Federation gave him a reception and rewarded him with a Tk one million (10 lakh) cash prize. NRBC Bank also awarded him a Tk 500,000 cash prize in that event.

Imranur said that he is overwhelmed by the reception he has received, “I’m really happy with everything that has happened. I want to carry on this success.”

Imanur lit the symbolic torch in the opening ceremony. He left for England on Monday morning.

Read more from Sports
Post Comment