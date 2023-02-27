PM Hasina promises support for gold medalist Imranur Rahman

The PM inaugurated the Games and after the opening ceremony called up Imranur.
Imranur was overwhelmed after meeting the PM, saying, “When the honourable prime minister Sheikh Hasina touched my medal, it was an incredible moment! She said, ‘Well done.’ She praised me for winning gold at the Asian Indoor Championship. She was really happy and said that she will provide all kinds of support for me. It was a really proud moment.”
Imranur, who is a contracted athlete of Bangladesh army, won gold in the 60-metre event on 11 February. After the historic win, the London-based athlete came straight to Bangladesh from Kazakhstan on 15 February.
After his return, Bangladesh Athletics Federation gave him a reception and rewarded him with a Tk one million (10 lakh) cash prize. NRBC Bank also awarded him a Tk 500,000 cash prize in that event.
Imranur said that he is overwhelmed by the reception he has received, “I’m really happy with everything that has happened. I want to carry on this success.”
Imanur lit the symbolic torch in the opening ceremony. He left for England on Monday morning.