'Confident' Djokovic kicks off Slam record attempt at French Open

Novak Djokovic sets out on his latest pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title at the French Open on Tuesday, as women's contenders Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva get their campaigns under way.

The 38-year-old Djokovic starts off against 98th-ranked American Mackenzie McDonald, three days after becoming only the third man to win 100 ATP titles with his victory in Geneva.

"Obviously winning 100th title, that is a nice milestone, of course, definitely much needed for my game and confidence level coming into Roland Garros," said Djokovic.

"I needed to win matches, and particularly on this surface. I'm the type of player that needs to get some matches under his belt before the big tournaments."

Three-time Roland Garros champion Djokovic is on the same half of the draw as world number one Jannik Sinner and last year's runner-up Alexander Zverev.